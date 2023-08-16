Lowestoft High Street history brought to life in new film series

Aftermath of the air raid on the top end of Lowestoft High Street, 12 May 1943.Jack Rose Collection
The aftermath of an air raid on the top end of Lowestoft High Street on 12 May 1943
By Zoe Applegate
BBC News, Suffolk

Films about a historic High Street have been made to help children uncover the stories of their hometown.

High Street Histories will explore Lowestoft's main thoroughfare, with the weekly episodes released online.

The films, made by "time-travelling guide" Ivan Bunn and writer Dean Parkin, feature rare archive photos.

"Working in many local schools, I've come to realise how important it is to share my knowledge and discoveries with young people," said Mr Bunn.

"I very much hope [the project] will go some way to introducing youngsters to the rich history on their doorstep."

Poetry People
Lowestoft historian Ivan Bunn and writer Dean Parkin have joined forces to tell the stories of the town's most historic street

Although focused on teaching young people about the buildings which they see in their daily lives, the films can be enjoyed by anyone.

The 10 instalments about the Suffolk town's High Street will be available each Wednesday from 16 August.

Jack Rose Collection
The only building still standing and featured in this 1897 photo is Arnold House which can be seen in the far distance.

They cover the history of the High Street's oldest house, a visit from King George II and the impact of wartime bombing, among other stories.

The series features old photos from Mr Bunn and the archive collections of Jack Rose and Bert Collyer, alongside contemporary views of the High Street.

Accompanying the footage are conversations between Mr Dunn and Mr Parkin.

The Jack Rose Collection
Lowestoft High Street photographed in the 1880s, looking south

Mr Parkin said: "It's been great to have the chance to work with Ivan and ask him questions about the High Street, a part of Lowestoft I feel especially connected with, having worked in the bookshop there in the 1990s.

"It's been an opportunity to dig deep into the wonderful old archive photographs... and with Ivan as our expert time-travelling guide, create something special about the town's history that I hope will appeal to young and old alike, and for years to come."

Jack Rose Collection
Hayes Ironmongery at 45 High Street, pictured about 1914, is now a zero waste store

The series is a partnership between Historic England's heritage schools programme, the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone, Poetry People and Mr Bunn.

The episodes will be posted each week on Poetry People's social media channels.

All episodes will be available, along with the accompanying free worksheets for schools, on the Historic England, Poetry People and Think Lowestoft websites.

