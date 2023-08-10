Missing Felixstowe woman who sparked coastal search found

A search helicopter flying over the Port of FelixstoweJamie Niblock/BBC
The searches were carried out in the Felixstowe area

A woman who went missing, sparking a large-scale search involving the coastguard helicopter, has been found safe and well, police said.

Louise Billingham, 50, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, was last seen on 1 August. She was reported missing at about 07:20 BST on 2 August.

The searches were carried out after a mobility scooter, believed to be hers, was spotted on the seafront.

Officers said she was discovered in east Suffolk.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
Suffolk Police were assisted by HM Coastguard during the search operation

