Borough council buys Cornhill Lloyds building for undisclosed sum
- Published
A council has taken ownership of a landmark town centre building with a view to bringing it back to life.
The Grade II listed Lloyds building, on the Cornhill in Ipswich, was built in 1889 and is currently leased by Lloyds Bank.
It has been acquired by Ipswich Borough Council, which wants to enliven unused space within the building.
"We aim to turn the Cornhill into the beating heart of Ipswich," council leader Neil MacDonald said.
The building was bought for an undisclosed sum, the council confirmed.
The Cornhill underwent a £3.6m redevelopment in 2018 which saw the addition of fresh paving, a water feature, steps, railings and concrete seats.
It was also the venue selected by singer and local lad Ed Sheeran for an impromptu live set in October last year.
The Labour-run council announced it had taken ownership of the building during an executive meeting this week, with the move part of its Cornhill Strategy.
It said the building was "well known for its architectural splendour, adding to the historic character of the Cornhill", and it hoped Lloyds Bank would continue to operate within it.
The building has more than 22,000 square feet of unused space, the council said, and could be brought "back into beneficial use" as a boutique hotel, office space or housing.
Mr MacDonald said the building was "a prominent feature on the Cornhill".
"We aim to turn the Cornhill into the beating heart of Ipswich, and this historical building alongside other key listed buildings such as the old Post Office and the Town Hall, will create spaces for socialising, dining, and entertaining," he said.
"We will ensure that the Lloyds building makes a great contribution and a town centre which is vibrant, enjoyable, clean, safe, and inclusive for everyone."