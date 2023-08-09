Cars destroyed in Trimley St Mary suspected arson

The burnt out remains of a car destroyed in a suspected arson attack. The bonnet is almost entirely gone, parts of the engine are on show an a wheel is missing. A remnant of the wheel is on the ground next to the car shell.Matt Marvel/BBC
Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack

Two cars have been destroyed and a house door scorched in a suspected arson attack.

Suffolk Police were called to reports of a fire in Trimley St Martin near, Felixstowe, at 03:10 BST on Tuesday.

The door of one property in Meadow Close was scorched and two vehicles, unconnected to the house, which were parked on nearby land have been burnt out.

Officers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Nobody was injured, but the road was closed for part of Tuesday while investigations took place.

The two cars were parked next to a bungalow on Meadow Close
A door was also scorched on the other side of the bungalow, police said

