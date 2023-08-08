Bucklesham woman raises £10k for Suffolk's St Elizabeth Hospice
- Published
A woman has raised £10,000 for the charity that helped care for her dad who died from oral cancer.
Wendy Kelway's dad Barrie Murton died while under the care of St Elizabeth Hospice four years ago.
Since then, Ms Kelway has hosted bake sales and pub quizzes and completed a number of running challenges in aid of the independent Suffolk charity.
"I will never stop supporting the hospice," she said after reaching her target.
"They touch the lives of so many people in the local community and they are always there for you and your loved ones."
Ms Kelway chose to support the hospice after it supported Mr Murton at his home before his death on 7 August 2019.
She said she was keen to raise £10,000 as that was the equivalent cost to the total care given by the charity, for free, to her dad.
"From the moment the hospice team walked through the door, they carried us and supported us. Without their help we would not have been able to grant dad his wish, which was to die at home," said Ms Kelway.
As part of her fundraising effort, Ms Kelway completed a 12-hour run-a-thon on a treadmill, ran Colchester and Ipswich half marathons and Brighton Marathon, and finished the Manchester Marathon twice.
She also held bake sales and pub quizzes at her local pub, The Shannon in Bucklesham.
Ms Kelway thanked everyone who donated and supported her, including her husband James and friend Cathy Baxter.
Celia Joseph, community relationships fundraising manager at the hospice, said: "Wendy's drive and passion has to be commended and well done for completing an array of brilliant challenges along the way.
"It really is a fantastic achievement."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830