Champions League replica trophy theft prompts police appeal
A police appeal has been made to track down a replica Champions League trophy that has been stolen.
It was taken from an outbuilding on Elmswell Road in Wetherden, near Stowmarket, Suffolk, on Wednesday.
Two padlocks were removed from the building sometime between 01:00 and 04:00 BST, Suffolk Constabulary said.
The force has been appealing for anyone with information about the theft to contact it directly or through charity Crimestoppers.
