Suffolk magistrate backs recruitment drive from diverse backgrounds
People are being encouraged to watch court proceedings as part of a drive to recruit magistrates from younger and more diverse backgrounds..
Magistrates are volunteers who make decisions on criminal and civil cases in England and Wales.
Malcolm Hogarth has been a magistrate in Suffolk for 23 years and wants barriers to the role brought down.
Across England and Wales the Ministry of Justice hopes to recruit 2,000 magistrates this year.
The government said it was hard to give precise local figures for numbers needed due to regular retirements. Currently Magistrates' must retire at 75.
However it said there was a focus on trying to recruit younger and more diverse candidates.
Mr Hogarth said volunteering as a magistrate was a "way of giving something back" and he backed calls for people from diverse backgrounds to apply.
"I was brought up on a council estate near Manchester, left school at 16 with no formal qualifications due to circumstances, but joined the RAF as a chef and served for 23 years," he said.
Mr Hogarth said he hoped more people would apply to become a magistrate.
"It's not for everybody," he said. "But everybody should be given the chance to apply... as long as you're able to communicate, work alongside other people, hold an opinion and demonstrate to others your opinion can be challenged, there's no reason you can't become a magistrate."
Sally Ward, who works in diversity and inclusion, said she wanted to volunteer as a magistrate to "give something back to the community".
After spending time watching proceedings Ms Ward said she was even keener to apply and promote the opportunity to other people.
Ms Ward said: "I think being in any kind of court can be a very overwhelming experience.
"If I can learn from this and use that experience to help more people become interested in it then that would be great.
"It would be great for the magistrate role to be more attractive to younger people," she added.
