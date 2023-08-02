Felixstowe searches under way for missing Louise Billingham

Louise BillinghamSuffolk Police
Louise Billingham, 50, was last seen on Tuesday

A large-scale search is under way for a woman thought to be missing off the coast of Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said Louise Billingham, 50, was last seen on Tuesday and was reported as missing at about 07:20 BST.

It said officers were carrying out searches in the Felixstowe area, with help from the coastguard helicopter.

A mobility scooter, believed to belong to Ms Billingham, was found on the seafront, police said.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
The searches are being conducted in the Felixstowe area

Ms Billingham is described as white, about 5ft 9ins (1.8m tall, with short hair.

Police said they were keeping an "open mind" as to her whereabouts.

Jamie Niblock/BBC
Police are being assisted by the Coastguard as they carry out the search operation
Jamie Niblock/BBC
A mobility scooter found on the seafront is believed to belong to Ms Billingham

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.