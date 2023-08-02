Felixstowe searches under way for missing Louise Billingham
A large-scale search is under way for a woman thought to be missing off the coast of Suffolk.
Suffolk Police said Louise Billingham, 50, was last seen on Tuesday and was reported as missing at about 07:20 BST.
It said officers were carrying out searches in the Felixstowe area, with help from the coastguard helicopter.
A mobility scooter, believed to belong to Ms Billingham, was found on the seafront, police said.
Ms Billingham is described as white, about 5ft 9ins (1.8m tall, with short hair.
Police said they were keeping an "open mind" as to her whereabouts.
