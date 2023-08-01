Woman arrested in Bury St Edmunds after 70 bags of cocaine found in car
A driver found with 70 bags of cocaine in her car and a weapon has been stopped by police.
The 25-year-old woman was arrested after officers stopped her car in Bury St Edmunds at junction 43 of the A14.
Suffolk Police said officers searched the car and found the cocaine, two mobile phones and an extendable baton.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon.
She is currently in custody where she remains for questioning, police said.
The police said she was stopped by the force's Sentinel team which is tasked to "proactively disrupt serious and organised criminal activity".
