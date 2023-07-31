Debenham pub in Suffolk to reopen after 25 years
A landlady plans to restore a pub building back to its former glory.
The Red Lion in Debenham, Suffolk, was closed 25 years ago and has been used for housing, but it is believed the site's history as a pub goes as far back as 1746.
Leonora Faggionato has bought the building and hopes to turn it into a popular community space.
She said: "I genuinely feel it will be a success because it's something the community really wants."
Ms Faggionato bought the site after feeling like something was missing in the village.
In April, she announced she had received planning permission to start building work, and thanked villagers for their support,
She said: "It has been a bit of a long haul through the many, many hoops - that has been by far the most frustrating part of this process.
"But I feel now that we're building, we are on the way."
Before renovations started, a number of pop-up events were held for the community, and Ms Faggionato said it had been residents' enthusiasm which had helped keep the project going.
"The community spirit has been so strong and the amount of emails I've got... I have faith in the people of Debenham," she said.
Work is underway and Ms Faggionato hopes to reopen in November.
