Blood-inquiry victim from Ipswich fears compensation let down
- Published
A contaminated blood victim fears it "is always jam tomorrow" when it comes to politicians agreeing compensation.
Alan Burgess, from Ipswich, Suffolk, is a haemophiliac who was infected with HIV and hepatitis C 40 years ago.
Rishi Sunak was heckled at the Infected Blood Inquiry on saying the government would wait for its final report before addressing victim compensation.
Mr Burgess, 65, said: "Successive governments have taken us to the top of the hill and then let us down."
More than 3,000 people died after contracting HIV or hepatitis C via NHS treatments in the 1970s and 80s.
The prime minister told the inquiry people infected and affected by the scandal had "suffered for decades" and he wanted a resolution to "this appalling tragedy".
Families want him to accept recommendations about compensation made three months ago by its chairman, Sir Brian Langstaff.
Mr Burgess, who is attending the hearings, said they also want justice.
"I would just like to live out the rest of my days - we just need a bit of peace, a bit of security ," he said.
"My family would like to see it as well, as they've been to hell and back."
The father-of-three had to give up his successful painting and decorating business when "Aids got hold of me". His mental health has taken a toll "because my friends were dying".
He urged Mr Sunak to "make the decision now" as he fears by the time the inquiry comes to an end, "another 100 people will be dead".
"Make so many people happy, make the mothers that have lost their sons happy, make the daughters who have lost their fathers happy, make me happy - the few of us who are left and infected," Mr Burgess said.
"We still have to take drugs each day to stay alive and all the co-morbidities that come with it, the heart problems, the kidney problems."
Mr Sunak indicated to the inquiry there was a range of complicated issues to work through.
"If it was a simple matter, no-one would have called for an inquiry," Mr Sunak said.
But he confirmed the government was committed to compensation and accepted the moral case for it.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830