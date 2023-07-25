Fire risks raised at second block of flats in Ipswich
A 24/7 waking watch has been put in place at a second block of flats in a town after serious concerns about fire safety were raised.
A draft report said the fire risk at Churchmans House, on Portman Road in Ipswich, was "high and not tolerable".
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with those responsible for the building to address the risks.
The building was converted by the same developer that built Cardinal Lofts, where 17 safety defects were found.
Cowan Architects' report, issued on 30 March, identified there were no fire barriers in the top three storeys of Churchmans House.
It said, in addition to combustible cladding, the construction was "concerning" with no fire protection around the structural steelwork and a lack of cavity barriers.
There was an increased the risk of unseen spread of fire and/or smoke in voids behind the windows and cladding, it said.
It advised further survey work to assess the full extent of the problems and warned residents of apartments on the upper three storeys may have to leave during work to make them safe.
'Good progress'
A fire service spokesman said: "Having identified some potential risks within the building, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been working with the responsible person at the premises to put in place suitable arrangements to keep residents safe.
"This includes the use of a waking watch which is still in place. All key partners have been regularly monitoring the situation to ensure the continued safety of the residents.
"Good progress is being made and it is anticipated a more permanent solution will be in place soon."
Churchmans House, previously a cigarette factory, was converted into 24 leasehold apartments in the early 2000s.
Cardinal Lofts, on Ipswich's Waterfront, was evacuated earlier this year.
