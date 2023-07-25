East Suffolk Council's new scheme to help tackle housing crisis
A new scheme has been launched to help people get privately rented housing in a council's bid to tackle the "war against the housing crisis".
East Suffolk Lettings will encourage landlords to work with East Suffolk Council, by charging a lower rent, at Local Housing Allowance or within 10%.
Landlords will be offered financial incentives as part of the pilot scheme.
There are currently 4,583 people waiting for social housing on the council's register.
Liberal Democrats councillor David Beavan, East Suffolk's deputy leader, said: "Many more people face homelessness this year as private rents rocket, mortgages soar and landlords look to sell.
"After a slow building programme and right to buy sales, we sadly just do not have the houses to offer to prevent or relieve homelessness, which is our statutory duty.
"This imaginative letting policy, devised by our great housing team, will certainly help.
"Any homeless person housed is a victory but the war against the housing crisis continues unabated. We must find a way to provide more homes that people can afford to live in."
As part of the two-year pilot scheme, the council will guarantee the rent is paid on time, each month and will provide support to the tenant to ensure the tenancy is managed appropriately.
If successful, the scheme, which has been funded through the Homelessness Prevention Grant, received from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, will become a permanent service.
The council approved the project at its cabinet meeting on 11 July.
Kim Collier, who is having to move from Felixstowe to Beccles as there is no available social housing in her home town, said the scheme was an "amazing" idea.
"It's not going to help us at this point in time but... we're not the only family that has had to be forced to relocate from their home and everything they know.
"There is a housing shortage, there is a housing crisis and something needs doing," she said.
