Injured yachtsman rescued off Shotley Peninsula
- Published
An injured yachtsman has been rescued near the coast of Suffolk.
Harwich RNLI's inshore lifeboat said it was called to help a man on a 32ft (9.7m) yacht off Shotley Peninsula just after 16:30 BST on Friday.
The 56-year-old had been knocked over and had fallen into the yacht's cockpit, rendering him unable to move.
The lifeboat crew - including an off-duty paramedic - administered initial care and escorted the yacht back to the lifeboat station, the RNLI said.
It added that a member of the ambulance crew who took over on land had since told them that the man's injuries appeared to "not be as serious as they might have been" and that is was "in no small part due to your help".
