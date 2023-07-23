Ipswich: Officers in snappy response to baby crocodile sighting
Police officers said they made a "snappy arrival" when they received reports of a baby crocodile being spotted in a body of water.
Suffolk Police said it was called to the Mill Stream area, off Foxhall Road, Ipswich, on Saturday morning,"expecting some crocodile wrestling".
In a tweet, it said the "unusual incident... turned out to be a false alarm this time".
A plastic crocodile was removed from the stream.
