Isabella Wheildon: Toddler found dead in her pushchair, inquest told
- Published
The body of a two-year-old girl who is alleged to have been murdered was found in her pushchair, an inquest has heard.
Isabella Rose Wheildon was found dead in a locked bathroom at a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, on 30 June.
Her mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell and her mother's boyfriend Scott Jeff, both 22, have been charged with murdering the toddler.
An inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court has been adjourned until next year.
Isabella Wheildon, who was born on 22 September 2020 in Stevenage, died between 26 and 30 June 2023, the inquest was told.
Her body was identified by her father, Thomas Wheildon.
The court heard that Suffolk Police received a call raising concerns for the welfare of the child just after 10:00 BST.
Officers arrived at East Villas, the temporary home address of Ms Gleason-Mitchell and Mr Jeff - who were previously from Bedfordshire - at about 13:10.
There was no sign of life from within the property but police found the child in her pushchair inside and she was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic shortly afterwards.
An initial post-mortem examination was carried out on Isabella's body but further tests were required to establish the cause of death.
Ms Gleason-Mitchell and Mr Jeff appeared at Ipswich Crown Court earlier this month charged with her murder and have been remanded in custody.
A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding previous contact Norfolk Police had with the girl.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830