Ipswich Town signs commentary deal with BBC Radio
Ipswich Town Football Club and BBC Radio Suffolk have signed a new contract to broadcast commentary on this season's matches.
It kicks off on 6 August with Ipswich playing Sunderland in their first Championship match since last year's promotion.
BBC Radio Suffolk will be the only one broadcasting live commentaries on every Ipswich Town match.
The station will also broadcast a new fanzine show entitled Tractor Social.
BBC Commentator Brenner Woolley will be joined by summarisers, including club legend Michael Mills.
Mr Woolley said: "I can't wait to get going again.
"It's terrific to see Town back in the Championship and it's going to be fascinating to see how they get on."
The matchday programme and the matchday preview show every Friday between 18:00 and 19:00 BST will be presented by sports editor Graeme Mac.
He will be joined by Brenner Woolley and former player John Wark.
Tractor Social will be presented by Connor Bennett on Monday nights between 18:00 and 19:00 BST.
Fans can also download the Tractor Social Ipswich Town podcast on BBC Sounds.
BBC Radio Suffolk executive editor, Peter Cook, said: "I'm thrilled to have signed a new deal with the club, making us the only radio station who'll be broadcasting live commentaries on every kick of every Ipswich Town match.
"Last season was one to be remembered and we're hoping for more of the same this time, but whatever happens we'll be there side-by-side with the fans throughout."
