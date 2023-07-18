Great Cornard: Attempted murder arrest after man seriously hurt
- Published
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Police in Suffolk were called to Raydon Way in Great Cornard at about 01:15 BST following reports a driver hit someone then drove off.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered potentially serious leg injuries but they were deemed not life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Suffolk Police.
