World Powerboat Championships set to return to The Broads
- Published
The powerboat world championships are to return to a 90-year-old club on The Broads for the first time in 16 years.
More than 29 competitors are due to race at the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad Motor Boat Club, Suffolk, on Saturday and Sunday.
James Bowman, 29, from Lowestoft, said it would be "a very good experience" with "lots of competition coming".
Brian Shulver, 66, who will be taking part, said: "We've got tough opposition for us local drivers."
Tate Mantripp, nine, from Carlton Colville, who is too young to take part, told the BBC he regularly races at the club.
"What I like about it is the thrill, how you can be really competitive, learning different things," he said.
His mother, Nikki Mantripp, said: "Tate's been brought up on the sport and he's been down here every week.
"He's surpassed our expectations."
Abbie Haylock, 13, from Pakefield who takes part in the GT15 class, started racing when she was nine, following in the footsteps of her sister and brother.
"It runs in your blood. I like the speed and how it feels," she said.
She said she was looking forward to event.
"I haven't seen other people from different counties race, so I'd like to see how they do it, compared to us."
Mr Shulver, from Lowestoft, said: "We raced in the European Championships in 2017, now to have a go in the world championships is really good."
"We've got some outstanding people coming, so we've got tough opposition for us local drivers."
Mr Bowman said: "I think it will be a very good experience, there's lots of competition coming, it will be good for our local circuit, good to see a lot of different drivers.
"It's good to get recognised as we race every Thursday and a lot of foreign clubs don't have as many meetings held throughout their season."
He said they should have an advantage due to knowing the water conditions, but the circuit would be different.
"It would be lovely to win", he added.
