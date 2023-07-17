Corrie Mckeague: Mum's fury at bin safety years after airman death
The mother of an airman who died after climbing into a commercial bin has spoken of her anger that more was not being done to prevent similar deaths.
Corrie Mckeague was 23 when he disappeared in September 2016 after a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.
An inquest last year concluded he died after getting into a commercial bin which was tipped into a waste lorry.
Nicola Urquhart said she felt "physically sick" that locks had not been added to bins in the area.
Despite extensive searches, including at a landfill site in Milton, near Cambridge, his body was never found.
The inquest jury concluded he died as a result of "compression asphyxia in association with multiple injuries".
'It's infuriating'
The inquest jury also found Mr Mckeague's "death was contributed to by impaired judgment due to alcohol consumption".
Mrs Urquhart criticised Biffa Waste Services Ltd, which operate bins in that area, for not adding locks to the bins.
She said: "It's infuriating. It does upset me because they've clearly learnt nothing."
The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was last seen on CCTV heading towards a bin loading area in Brentgovel Street. It is thought he climbed into one of Biffa's bins from behind a row of shops.
"What upset me so much this time is that Biffa have put stickers on some bins, not all of them, saying 'danger of death' and 'don't climb in bin'.
"To me it's just a public show and a waste of money."
Instead, she called on the company to refuse to pick up any bins that were unlocked, to force their customers to ensure bins were always locked.
She believed that would deter people from climbing into them in the first place.
"I know something needs to be done," she said.
"Clearly, this could happen again - they've learnt nothing."
Last year a coroner raised concerns about bin safety, particularly around bin locks, in a prevention of future death report that followed Mr Mckeague's death.
Coroner Nigel Parsley said if stronger locks were fitted, the number of reported incidents of people in bins was likely to be reduced.
A Biffa spokesman said the "healthy, safety and wellbeing" of staff, customers and members of the public was of "critical importance" and drivers undergo regular training about the risks of people in and around bins".
"People seeking shelter in bins presents a challenge to the whole waste industry and we continue to work with our partners, colleagues and customers to address this issue," the spokesman said.
