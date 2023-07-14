Suffolk campaigners lose offshore wind farm legal battle
A campaign group that raised concerns about the creation of two wind farms off Suffolk has lost a High Court fight with ministers.
Suffolk Energy Action Solutions (SEAS) challenged a decision made last year to allow wind farms to be developed by two subsidiaries of Scottish Power.
It argued that in doing so, the then business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had acted unlawfully.
A judge on Friday dismissed the group's challenge.
SEAS had also raised concern about the ability of landowners facing possible compulsory purchase to present objections.
Mr Justice Holgate outlined his conclusions in a written ruling after considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London in May.
He said the central issue had been whether the way a complaint by SEAS, relating to the ability of landowners to present objections, had been dealt with lawfully.
The judge said the wind farms "would deliver" about 7.5% of the UK's "cumulative deployment target for renewable energy in 2030".
Cables would export electricity to a "landfall" near Thorpeness then to a substation in Friston, near Leiston.
He said SEAS had been set up in 2019 with members from Aldeburgh, Snape, Friston and neighbouring villages and towns.
"Their object is to protect areas of the coast and countryside said to be threatened by the scheme.
"SEAS supports renewable energy including the proposed offshore works in this case.
"But it contended that [ministers] should refuse development consent for the onshore works because of their impact on people, the countryside, and the environment.
"SEAS submitted that better solutions could and should be found for bringing onshore the electricity generated by wind farms in the North Sea."
