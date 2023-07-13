Broads sinking: Body found in search for missing man
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on the Broads.
A man in his 30s disappeared after a boat with five people on board sank in the River Waveney, downstream from Beccles, at about 21:40 BST on Monday.
Four people managed to get out of the water near Barnby and were treated at the scene, the coastguard said.
A body was discovered in the water at North Cove on Thursday morning. Formal identification has yet to take place.
The missing man has been named locally as Nathan Strowger.
Emergency services spent much of the week searching the River Waveney between Beccles and Oulton Broad.
The large scale operation involved crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, Hemsby Lifeboat, Suffolk Police, HM Coastguard and rangers from the Broads Authority.
HM Coastguard had been leading on the search for the missing man but the investigation has now been passed to Suffolk Police.
