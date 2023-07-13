Broads sinking: Body found in search for missing man

A search and rescue boat on the BroadsGuy Campbell/BBC
Emergency services searching the River Waveney after a boat with five people on board sank on Monday night

A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing on the Broads.

A man in his 30s went missing when a boat with five people on board sank on the River Waveney, downstream from Beccles, at about 21:40 BST on Monday.

Four people got out of the water near Barnby and were treated at the scene, but one man was unaccounted for.

A body was discovered at North Cove on Thursday morning. Formal identification has yet to take place.

