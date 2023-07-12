Orwell Country Park: 'Out-of-control' dog is put down by police
- Published
A dog has been shot dead by armed police after two people were bitten in a country park.
Specialist police units were called to Orwell Country Park in Ipswich at 19:20 BST on Tuesday to reports the animal itself was "in extreme distress".
The force said the dog was "out of control" and had bitten two people and attacked another dog.
Ch Supt Alice Scott, of Suffolk Police, said: "This was a highly emotive incident for all involved."
Members of the public who were in the park were moved away and out of sight of the dog before it was put down, the force added.
Officers assessed the situation when they arrived and found the dog to be "unstable and in extreme distress" and the force said they were "not able to bring it safely under control".
Ch Supt Scott added: "This was not an action that was taken lightly but was deemed necessary to protect anyone else from being harmed and to prevent further suffering of the dog.
"Two members of the public have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. The other dog involved also sustained injuries.
"Officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area, and members of the public with any concerns about this incident are encouraged to speak to them."
The force appealed for witnesses.