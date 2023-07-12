Ipswich boat owners criticise plans to move marina vessels
- Published
Mariners have criticised plans by the new owners of a marina to move their vessels to make the area "more economically viable".
Associated British Ports (ABP), who own Neptune Marina in Ipswich, wants to relocate boats to the opposite side of the waterfront.
But Mike Harrison, who has moored a boat on the dock for eight years, said mariners had not been consulted.
"Everyone loves it here - to lose it will be a really sad thing," he said.
Mr Harrison said he received a letter telling him of ABP's takeover, and said he was told at a public meeting that the group would be "knocking down, demolishing everything that's here and moving us across to Haven Marina, without any consideration and views of mariners here".
"There's nothing that compares to Neptune Marina, everyone loves it here to lose it after being here for 40 years will be a really sad thing."
ABP Ports said its acquisition of the marina was to "improve the experience of berth owners".
"ABP's ownership provides the opportunity to take marina development in Ipswich to the next level," the group said.
"We plan to invest substantially to upgrade marina and waterfront facilities in Ipswich."
It said the current configuration was not "optimal" and it would engage with berth owners on the plans, who had the option to remain in the town.
Ernie Wehden, representing the boat owners, said: "Millions have been invested on this waterfront over the years.
"We have this lovely boulevard of restaurants, bars, hotel, the flats, that have created a wonderful environment for Ipswich.
"To move everything that way just leaves nothing here. We think that's a disaster for Ipswich."
A spokesperson for Neptune Marina said that since 1982 it had turned the "redundant Ipswich wet dock" into an "exciting and attractive place for boat owners".
They said there was still so much potential, adding it was "now the time to hand over the ropes to ABP".
There would be "many new opportunities, improvements and enhancements to the Waterfront experience for all boat owners, as well as the wider Ipswich community", the spokesperson said.
Ipswich Borough Council also told the BBC: "We can only comment once a planning application has been formally received and the planning team has had time to review the application."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830