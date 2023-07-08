Apostle Accounting scandal could affect thousands says MP
An MP has said the number of of people caught up in a tax rebate scandal could be in the thousands.
A small delegation of former clients of Apostle Accounting updated Dr Dan Poulter on Friday evening about their situation as a police inquiry continues.
Dr Poulter said the figures for those affected had grown 'significantly' since he became involved in the issue.
"People are contacting me all the time" he added.
The Stowmarket based accountancy firm claimed back work related expenses on behalf of clients, with sums often running to thousands of pounds.
But many have now received bills from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) after it retrospectively disallowed their claims, which stretched back years in many cases.
Apostle has denied any wrongdoing but it is now subject to an investigation by the East Regional Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).
'More consistent approach'
Dr Poulter, who represents Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said he was organising another joint letter form Norfolk and Suffolk MP's to ask HMRC for a more "consistent" approach towards repayments.
"Some have been asked for rapid repayment while others have been asked to repay over periods of between five and ten years" he said.
One former Apostle client who has been compiling figures for the number affected has been approached by 770 people but Dr Poulter estimated the final figure could well be in excess of that.
Robert Catling, who had to pay back almost £7,000, was one of those who attended the meeting.
The Port of Felixstowe worker from Claydon in Suffolk said: "We spoke about HMRC and their hard-ball approach to the payment plans and the inconsistencies in length of time to pay money back"
Apostle Accounting has blamed HMRC stating the taxman had not applied its own guidance when dealing with the firm's clients.
Previously a spokesman for HMRC said people "should treat promises of easy money with real caution - if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Handing over sensitive personal information could leave you having to pay back the full value of any invalid claim made on your behalf."