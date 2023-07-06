Pilot airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Halesworth
- Published
A pilot has been airlifted to hospital after a light aircraft crashed in the grounds of a stately home.
The emergency services were called to Heveningham Hall, near Halesworth, Suffolk, at about 17:15 BST.
Police said it was believed the man, who suffered serious injuries, was trying to land at the time of the crash. No-one else was on board.
An area of Heveningham Hall has been cordoned off and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.