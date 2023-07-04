Yellow weather warning for parts of East of England
A yellow weather warning has been issued for parts of the East of England for potential heavy rain and strong winds.
The Met Office said although the chance of disruption was "small", parts of Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk could be affected.
The warning has been put in place from 21:00 BST on Tuesday until 06:00 on Wednesday.
It said the weather may cause flooding and disruption on Tuesday night.
The Met Office said the warning was issued as "an unseasonably deep area of low pressure is expected to bring disruption to parts of continental Europe on Wednesday".
"For the UK, the most likely scenario is for some heavy overnight rain and strong coastal winds across eastern England, clearing early on Wednesday without impacts.
"However, there is a small chance that rain will become much heavier for a longer period across parts of east Norfolk and east Suffolk, producing 50 to 100mm in six hours and bringing a risk of flooding and disruption.
"There is also a very small chance of gusts 50 to 60mph near the coast, which could also cause some disruption."
