Tour of Britain route through Suffolk revealed

Framlingham Castle illuminated for Tour of Britain@TasteOfTheTour
Suffolk landmarks along the Tour route have been lit up to mark the upcoming race

Full details of the Suffolk route for the Tour of Britain have been revealed.

Cyclists will start and finish in Felixstowe on 7 September, which is day five of the cycling event.

The Tour, which attracts millions of viewers worldwide, will pass through towns such as Woodbridge, Stowmarket and Ipswich.

Organisers announced the route by projecting it on to landmarks included on the Tour, such as Orwell Bridge and Framlingham Castle.

Caleb Ewan won the stage when the Tour of Britain was last in Suffolk in 2017

Race director Mick Bennett said: "We now look forward to lighting up the county with some exciting racing from the world's best teams and riders in September."

It will be the first time the Tour of Britain has been in Suffolk since 2017.

The Tour starts in Greater Manchester on 3 September and finishes eight stages later in south Wales, on 10 September.

Tour of Britain
This year will mark Suffolk's first time as stage starting point

