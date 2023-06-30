Felixstowe & Walton United look forward to Ipswich Town game
A non-league football team said it was looking to "showcasing" its club as it takes on its neighbour Ipswich Town as part of its pre-season campaign.
Felixstowe & Walton United will welcome recently promoted Ipswich to its AGL Arena on Saturday.
The Seasiders play in the North Division of the Isthmian League.
Chris Daynes, director of operations, said the match at the 2,350-capacity ground was sold out and could have been "four times over".
Ipswich returned to the second tier of the English football pyramid last season, while Felixstowe & Walton are in the eighth tier.
He said the game was "financially very good" for the club, and gave football fans the opportunity to attend a match there and "maybe come along to a Felixstowe game in the future".
"Obviously you don't want to get thrashed, but both clubs are only a week into pre-season; it's more about the occasion and showcasing our club," he added.
First team manager Stuart Boardley said his players were looking forward to the game against a side that has just been promoted from League One to the Championship.
"They are really excited; you can see the intensity in training was there; we're leading up to our first pre-season game and it couldn't start any better than with Ipswich," he said.
"It will be great for our experienced players to have that opportunity and equally for our younger players, it will be their first taste of first-team football with Felixstowe and what a way to start it, against full-time professionals; it will be incredible for them."
It will be Ipswich's first pre-season friendly.
They will also play Preston North End, Cambridge United and Stevenage ahead of their first Championship match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on 6 August.
The club recently signed midfielder Jack Taylor from League One side Peterborough for an undisclosed fee.
The 25-year-old has moved to Portman Road on a three-year deal and was Town's first signing since clinching promotion.
He is due to start training with his new teammates next week.
