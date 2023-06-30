MP says East fishing industry 'still struggling' after Brexit
An MP says the fishing industry in the East of England is still struggling despite hopes of a Brexit revival.
Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney in Suffolk, told a parliamentary debate on the state of fishing that there had been "no significant improvement" since Britain left the EU.
He blamed high fuel costs and labour shortages as well as "the poor terms for fishing that were negotiated".
"In many respects the situation has got worse," he told the debate.
"Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex have some of the richest fishing grounds in northern Europe but I'm afraid catch opportunities for local fishermen remain poor because we do not have full control over our waters."
Mr Aldous praised the inshore fleet as "the future and lifeblood of this industry", adding that Brexit "was intended to mark the start of a revival."
He said not having full control of the waters meant the inshore fleet had to compete with larger vessels, often non-UK owned supertrawlers.
He said that when the fishing part of the Brexit agreement is renegotiated in 2026 the government should consider allowing the inshore fleet to fish exclusively in waters 12 miles off the coast. Mr Aldous also criticised the Brixham fish market, which buys fish landed in Suffolk and drives it to Devon to be sold.
Several MPs pointed out that other regions do the same thing - but Mr Aldous argued that the practice was preventing local markets and food producers setting up in the county. "Lowestoft was once the fishing capital of the North Sea, for a fishing industry in the East of England that yearns to re-grasp that crown this is what Brexit is about," he said.
Environment minister Rebecca Pow insisted the government was moving away "from the straitjacket which was on the common fisheries policy, which was so disliked by fishermen".
"I do hear the calls about making the most of these Brexit opportunities," she added. "Fishers want to see that and we must make sure it comes about."