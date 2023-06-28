Theberton: Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B1122

The collision took place on the B1122 at the junction with Potters Street, said Suffolk Police

A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car.

Suffolk Police said officers were called to the B1122 near Leiston, at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, received serious injuries and died at the scene in Theberton. The car driver, a man in his 30s, had minor injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and remained in police custody.

Police appealed for anyone with information about the crash to get in contact.

