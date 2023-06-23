Earl Stonham house fire closes part of the A140
Part of the A140 in Suffolk has been closed while fire crews tackle a large blaze in the roof of a house.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at the detached house in Earl Stonham, on the main road between Ipswich and Norwich, just after 08:00 BST.
Seventeen fire crews have been sent to the scene, near Green Lane.
Suffolk Police said it had closed the A140 in the area and diversions were in place.
People living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to avoid the area.
In the early hours, the fire service tackled a blaze at Riverhills Health Club, Bramford Road, Ipswich, which started at about 00:45 BST.
About 70 firefighters worked "in very challenging circumstances" to prevent the fire spreading to the main building, the fire service said.
