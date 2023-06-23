Ipswich: About 70 firefighters tackle Bramford Road health club blaze

Fire at Riverhills Health Club in Bramford Road, IpswichSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews worked "incredibly hard in very challenging circumstances"

The roof of a swimming pool has collapsed in a large fire at a gym and spa which started in the early hours.

Suffolk Police said a blaze at Riverhills Health Club, Bramford Road, Ipswich, started at about 00:45 BST.

About 70 firefighters worked "in very challenging circumstances" to prevent the fire spreading to the main building, the fire service said.

Crews will remain on the site during the day to damp down and help the fire investigation.

No one was hurt in the blaze.

There are still road closures in place in the area.

Most of the damage is at the back of the building and in the swimming pool area, the fire service said

Group manager, Sally Hammond, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "The roof of the swimming pool has completely collapsed in and we've had some fire spread to some of the outbuildings at the back as well.

"But the crews did work hard and did manage to save the main part of the building so all the damage is really out the back of the building and in the swimming pool area."

An investigation into the cause will take place
Crews will remain at the site today to damp down

