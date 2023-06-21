Suffolk celebrates day in its own honour
Events are being held across Suffolk as part of an annual celebration of all the county has to offer.
Suffolk Day, which was first held in 2017, is based on a successful model in Yorkshire.
Held on the Summer Solstice, the sun rises first over Ness Point in the Suffolk town of Lowestoft.
Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said the day was an opportunity "to recognise and celebrate what is great about our county".
"This year's theme is 'Be Free in 2023' and we are encouraging people to enjoy what Suffolk has to offer, whether that's visiting an attraction or simply going for a walk through our beautiful towns, villages, and landscapes," Mr Hicks said.
Once branded the "curious county" during a short-lived ad campaign, Suffolk is famed for arts luminaries including John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, Benjamin Britten and latterly Ed Sheeran.
During the day, Suffolk Community Foundation (SCF) will be awarding the Suffolk Medal to Rebecca Crerar, chief executive of Suffolk Refugee Support, and Jonathan Adnams, chairman of Southwold-based brewers Adnams.
The foundation said the Suffolk Medal is the highest honour it can bestow on one of its own.
Lady Clare, Countess of Euston and Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, who chairs the Suffolk Medal Panel, called the two recipients "truly exceptional".
"We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for all they have already contributed to our county and hope this special honour will further elevate their ability to do even more," she said
Events planned include the reading of the Suffolk Day proclamation on the steps of Ipswich Town Hall, an early morning parade by 4 Army Air Corps through Ipswich and live music in the Arc and market area of Bury St Edmunds.
