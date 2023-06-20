Ben Jacobs: Life of cyclist who died after crash celebrated
- Published
Runners came together to celebrate the life of a well-known member of their community who died after a cycling crash.
Ben Jacobs was involved in a collision with a car in Bentley, near Ipswich, on 17 May.
The 47-year-old, who was a keen runner, cyclist and triathlete, died two days later.
Runners from various clubs ran around Christchurch Park in Ipswich ahead of a service celebrating his life.
Ian Duggan, head coach at Mr Jacobs' running club Felixstowe Road Runners, said his friend was "well known and admired in the running community".
"It was such a shock to hear of Ben's sudden death in such tragic circumstances," he said.
"Felixstowe Road Runners have already staged tributes to Ben at local races, but today is an opportunity for the wider running community to show their admiration for Ben as well as their love and support for his family.
"The numbers involved show just how highly thought of he was. He was a fantastic athlete but also a really lovely guy.
"We have been very fortunate to have him as a club mate and our hearts go out to his family."
Married father-of-three Mr Jacobs was cycling with friends when he was involved in the collision on Church Road in the village off the A137 at about 19:00 BST.
He died at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
Mr Jacobs, who lived in Rushmere St Andrew, was a long-standing volunteer at the Ipswich Parkrun in Chantry Park, which he had run 324 times and clocked a personal best of 17 minutes and 46 seconds.
After following the old Parkrun route at Christchurch Park, the runners joined Mr Jacobs' family and cyclists as his coffin was taken on a tandem hearse, pedalled by his son Tom, for a service at Venue 16 on Tuddenham Road.
Those attending the service were asked to wear the colours of their running clubs, Parkrun T-shirts and or their favourite running tops.
Celebrant Adele Chaplin, who led the service and was also a friend of Mr Jacobs, said: "He was the loveliest man in the world, he had a smile that would light up the room.
"Although he was a fabulous, fast runner, he always had time for everyone; he would pass the slower runners at the back of the pack and give them a cheer; he would wait for them at the end of a race to cheer them over the finish line; he was just fabulous."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830