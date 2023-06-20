Cost of living: Felixstowe bakery faces closure after 700% energy bill hike
A baker said the future of his business was in doubt because energy costs had increased by more than 700%.
Andy Cole from The Bakery in Felixstowe, Suffolk, said his bills had gone up from £800 per month to £6,500.
He said he was locked into a contract with Smartest Energy, and said he would have to shut the bakery, and eight members of staff would lose their jobs, if changes to his bills were not made.
Smartest Energy has been approached by the BBC for comment.
Mr Cole, who has run the bakery on Hamilton Road for 12 years, said he gets charged up to 80p a unit.
He said a couple of years ago he was paying £800 a month, while the latest direct debit was for £6,500.
Mr Cole said he was told if he wanted to end the contract, he would have to pay his bill for three years.
"The electricity companies are charging way too much and they need to bring their prices down," he said.
"Felixstowe is a great town; we've got a butcher, greengrocer, fantastic fishmonger... we need some help from big businesses and government to support these small communities and the High Street."
He said the tariff needed to be adjusted "within the next couple of days", otherwise he would have to close.
"It's very stressful and it shouldn't be happening," he added.
"It's not just our business - I think there are a lot of businesses going through the same thing."
