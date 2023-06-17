Rail services disrupted after Colchester station evacuation

Outside of Colchester train stationGoogle
Services travelling through Colchester railway station have been disrupted after the site was evacuated following security concerns over a train.

Operator Greater Anglia said all trains were stopped going into the station following a report from a member of the public at about 10:40 BST.

Services running between London Liverpool Street and Clacton-on-Sea, Ipswich and Norwich were affected, with disruption set to last for several hours, the operator added.

All lines, however, have since reopened.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said British Transport Police, Network Rail and a sniffer dog from Essex Police attended.

Checks of the train and station found no safety issues, he said.

A spokeswoman for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Colchester station at 10:43 following a security alert, involving a man who made a threat as he left a train.

"As a precaution, officers conducted a full search of the train, alongside search dogs, and nothing of concern was found."

