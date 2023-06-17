Fire crews tackle large blaze at Haverhill recycling centre

A corrugated metal building with open doors showing the bright orange fire blazing inside.Clare Fire Station
Fourteen fire crews were called to tackle the blaze at a recycling centre in Haverhill

Fire crews have been fighting a large blaze at a recycling centre overnight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at midnight to the WRC Haverhill Waste Transfer station on Homefield Road, Haverhill.

Fourteen crews from across Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled flames inside the site.

The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours and crews left the scene at 03:30 BST.

Clare Fire Station
Crews tackled the fire for two hours before it was brought under control

