Fire crews tackle large blaze at Haverhill recycling centre
- Published
Fire crews have been fighting a large blaze at a recycling centre overnight.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called at midnight to the WRC Haverhill Waste Transfer station on Homefield Road, Haverhill.
Fourteen crews from across Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex tackled flames inside the site.
The fire was brought under control within a couple of hours and crews left the scene at 03:30 BST.
