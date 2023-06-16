King's Birthday Honours 2023: Sir Terry Waite becomes Knight Commander
Former hostage Sir Terry Waite has been appointed Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG) for his services to charity.
The humanitarian, 84, of Hartest, Suffolk, described being recognised in the King's Birthday Honours as one of his life's "peak" achievements.
Sir Terry spent almost five years in captivity after being kidnapped by Islamic terrorists in Lebanon.
He continues to work supporting the families of others taken captive.
Sir Terry travelled to Beirut as an envoy for the Church of England to try to secure the release of four hostages, but was kidnapped and held captive from 1987 until 1991.
He said he was kept in solitary confinement, forced to put a blindfold on when anybody came into the room, faced a mock execution and was beaten.
The KCMG honour recognises service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.
Speaking of his honour, Sir Terry, co-founder and president of Hostage International, said: "It really is a big surprise. I had no idea that this was coming up.
"And, of course, whenever this sort of award is given I recognise that there are a lot of people to whom one shares that award with, particularly with Hostage International and Emmaus [a homelessness charity of which he is president].
"They have worked incredibly hard and still do over the years to make those organisations what they are today. I'm just a figurehead, really."
Sir Terry quipped that although he was "getting on" at the age of 84, he was "still very active". "I suppose it's a peak, really," he said.
"I was given an MBE many years ago and then I got a CBE several years afterwards. Now this is the next one up, so to speak.
"I think I've been very fortunate to get this because there are many other people who are deserving of honours who don't get mentioned."