Beestons bus route in Suffolk cut on Saturdays due to lack of use
- Published
Cuts are being made to a bus route in Suffolk as "people aren't using it".
The number 91 service connects Ipswich, Hadleigh and Sudbury, but from next month the bus will no longer run between Hadleigh and Sudbury on Saturdays.
Operator Beestons said it was no longer viable to run that section at weekends as too few people used the route.
Director Tom Munson said: "When you find something that is losing money you do have to nip it in the bud."
He said "lifestyles" had changed since the coronavirus pandemic and while the service was still being used during the week, "it loses money on a Saturday".
He said on that day there were "12 buses - six journeys in each direction" and on average just 19 people used them.
The service will cease running on Saturdays from the week beginning 24 July.