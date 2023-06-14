Blythburgh crash: Family pays tribute to Worlingham motorcyclist
- Published
A 29-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in Suffolk has been described by his family as a man "full of ideas and possibilities".
Emergency services were called just before 19:30pm on 25 May to reports of a two-vehicle collision near the A145 junction at Blythburgh, involving a motorbike and a stationary van.
Alexander Wilford, from Worlingham, died at the scene.
Officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
In a statement, Mr Wilford's family said he "made the world a better place by being here".
They said for most of his working life, he was a "knowledgeable and passionate" tree surgeon, who had recently changed to work in vehicle recovery and set up his own business in April.
"Alex was a wonderful partner, son, uncle and friend.
"He is missed immensely by his partner Rachel, his mum and dad and everyone else whose lives he touched and has so many happy memories of him," his family added.
