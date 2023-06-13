West Row barn blaze sees animals moved to safety

A firefighter damping down burning bales of strawSuffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at about 12:45 BST

Livestock was moved to safety after straw caught fire in a Suffolk barn.

Five hundred bales caught alight at High Post farm in West Row, near Mildenhall, at about 12:45 BST, Suffolk Fire Service said.

Six crews were at the scene at the height of the blaze, with units from Cambridgeshire also attending.

Local residents were asked to keep their windows and doors shut and told to stay away from the area. All animals were unharmed.

In a tweet, Suffolk Fire Service said crews would remain at the scene for "several hours" to dampen down.

Shaun Whitmore/BBC
Fire crews from Suffolk and Cambridgeshire attended the scene at a farm in West Row, near Mildenhall

