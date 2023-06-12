Discoloured water in Ipswich homes caused by pump failure
Anglian Water says homes across Ipswich may have brown or discoloured after a pump failure.
Supply issues began on Sunday with the discolouration being caused by a disturbance of iron sediments in the water main, the company said.
The company reassured customers that iron in the water was harmless and the issue should be short-lived.
Any customers who experience a persistent issue with their supply should contact them, it said.
