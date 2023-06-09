A14 closed in Suffolk due to overturned lorry
The A14 in Suffolk has been closed due to an overturned lorry.
National Highways said the road was closed in both directions between junction 51 for Beacon Hill and junction 52 for Claydon at 05:10 BST.
The agency said all traffic in the closure had been released but recovery of the lorry was expected to go into the afternoon.
Diversion routes are in place but there are long delays on the diversions and approaching the closure.
The BBC understands the lorry driver has been taken to hospital.
In a separate incident, the eastbound carriageway is closed after a four-vehicle collision near Stowmarket.
Suffolk Police said it was called shortly after 09:50 to a crash involving three cars and a lorry just after the A1120 slip road.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
