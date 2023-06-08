Woman in 30s dies in Elveden Center Parcs medical incident
A woman in her 30s has died following a medical incident at a Center Parcs holiday village.
Emergency services, including an East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to the resort at Elveden in Suffolk at about 18:40 BST on Wednesday.
Center Parcs said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.
Suffolk Constabulary said the death of the woman, who was a guest, was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Center Parcs spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the news of a guest passing away at Center Parcs Elveden Forest.
"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this distressing time.
"We are continuing to offer our support to her family and also to our colleagues who assisted emergency services yesterday."
Suffolk police said the woman's next-of-kin had been informed and a file would be prepared for the coroner.
