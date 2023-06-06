Ipswich Wanderers FC secures future after signing lease
A non-league football team has secured its future home by signing a 25-year lease to stay at its ground.
Ipswich Wanderers FC said it had signed the deal to stay at Humber Doucy Lane - known as The Doucy - after winning the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division.
They will play in the North Division of the Isthmian League next season.
Chairman Stephen Boyle said it was "excellent news for the club" that the site would remain its home.
"This is the first time we've been able to secure a proper lease to operate out of the site," he said.
"The security of tenure will enable us to plan our future here and it opens up new funding opportunities to improve our facilities for everyone to enjoy."
The club said it planned to sell naming rights for the new ground as it entered the eighth tier of English football.
