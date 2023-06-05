Southwold fish and chip shop reopens after harbour blaze
One of two fish and chip shops damaged in a large blaze in a seaside town has reopened.
About 50 firefighters tackled flames at Blackshore Quay in Southwold, Suffolk, at 00:50 BST on Monday, 1 May.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, which involved gas cylinders, was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.
Sole Bay Fish Company said it was "absolutely over the moon to announce that we are frying again".
In a Facebook post, it said its team had worked "extremely hard" to reopen.
At the time of the blaze, station manager Mel Buck said crews were faced with a "well developed fire" in one of the buildings which had spread to sheds either side.
He said the gas cylinders exploded during the fire which firefighters "quickly tackled".
The fire service said the blaze was not being treated as arson and no injuries were reported.
A fundraising campaign was set up for the other fish and chip shop, Mrs T's Fish and Chips, that was also damaged.
