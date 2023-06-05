Southwold fish and chip shop reopens after harbour blaze

Fire at Blackshore Quay in SouthwoldNick Dean
Firefighters were called to Blackshore Quay in Southwold at 00:50 BST on 1 May

One of two fish and chip shops damaged in a large blaze in a seaside town has reopened.

About 50 firefighters tackled flames at Blackshore Quay in Southwold, Suffolk, at 00:50 BST on Monday, 1 May.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze, which involved gas cylinders, was accidental and caused by an electrical fault.

Sole Bay Fish Company said it was "absolutely over the moon to announce that we are frying again".

In a Facebook post, it said its team had worked "extremely hard" to reopen.

This Facebook post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Facebook
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.
Skip facebook post by Sole Bay Fish Company

Allow Facebook content?

This article contains content provided by Facebook. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Facebook cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Facebook content may contain adverts.

At the time of the blaze, station manager Mel Buck said crews were faced with a "well developed fire" in one of the buildings which had spread to sheds either side.

He said the gas cylinders exploded during the fire which firefighters "quickly tackled".

The fire service said the blaze was not being treated as arson and no injuries were reported.

A fundraising campaign was set up for the other fish and chip shop, Mrs T's Fish and Chips, that was also damaged.

AnnaLouise Walter/BBC
Mrs T's Fish and Chips was the other business damaged in the fire
AnnaLouise Walter/BBC
No-one was injured in the fire that was caused by an electrical fault

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.