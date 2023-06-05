Pakefield: Teens accused of 82-year-old's murder have bail extended
- Published
Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of murdering an 82-year-old woman have had their bail extended.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, on 25 March. She died two days later.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15 from Lowestoft, were due to answer bail this week.
Suffolk Police said its investigation was continuing and their bail had been extended to 5 July.
It has called for any witnesses or anyone with information about the death to contact the force.
Officers were called to Ms Middleditch's Grayson Avenue home after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing, but in a serious condition. She was taken to James Paget University Hospital, where she died in the early hours of 27 March.
The force said the incident is believed to have occurred at some point between the evening of 24 March and early on 25 March.
The two teenage suspects were arrested later that month.
A cause of death has not yet been revealed. Police said post-mortem examinations were ongoing.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk