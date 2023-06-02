Ipswich family's tribute to cyclist Ben Jacobs killed in car crash
The family of a well-known athlete who died in a road crash in Suffolk have paid tribute to a "brilliant husband" and "caring" father.
Ben Jacobs was one of two cyclists in collision with a car in Church Road in Bentley, near Ipswich, at about 19:00 BST on 17 May.
The 47-year-old competed in ultra-marathons, triathlons and long-distance cycling events.
Wife Faye said the couple were inseparable after meeting aged 15.
"We were childhood sweethearts," she said.
"Ben was a brilliant husband who always made me laugh and feel safe, I will forever be lost without him.
"Ben loved being a dad, was always supportive and took his responsibilities very seriously. He made all my worries go away and he will forever be missed."
Mr Jacobs volunteered at Ipswich Parkrun in Chantry Park, where he clocked a personal best of 17 minutes and 46 seconds, and he was a member of Felixstowe Road Runners.
The father-of-three, who lived in Rushmere St Andrew, worked as a kitchen painter and French polisher for Touchwood UK in Ipswich.
Mr Jacobs' daughter Holly thanked her father's boss Steve Harding, whose online fundraising page attracted more than £16,000 in donations.
"Every penny will be spent with Dad in mind to give him the send-off he rightfully deserves," she said.
She said the family would "miss his laugh and energy" and said her sister Olivia would miss watching football with him and joining him on "long walks".
His son Tom added: "I always admired his ability to remain open-minded and sympathetic even during challenging times that tested his patience.
"He always had a fantastic sense of humour yet knew when to behave earnestly when myself and my family depended on him."
Suffolk Constabulary asked anyone with information to contact the force.
